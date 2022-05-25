 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lane closures to begin on Iowa 31 bridge at Correctionville

  • 0
Street construction
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal file

CORRECTIONVILLE, Iowa -- A bridge overlay project will force lane closures on an Iowa Highway 31 bridge at Correctionville.

Lane closures are scheduled to begin Tuesday on the bridge, located just south of U.S. Highway 20 and southwest of Correctionville, the Iowa Department of Transportation said in a news release.

Traffic signals will direct motorists through the work zone. The project is expected to be finished in September.

$1 for 13 weeks
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

​​Matthew McConaughey calls for action after Texas school shooting in hometown of Uvalde

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News