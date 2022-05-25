Lane closures to begin on Iowa 31 bridge at Correctionville

CORRECTIONVILLE, Iowa -- A bridge overlay project will force lane closures on an Iowa Highway 31 bridge at Correctionville.
Lane closures are scheduled to begin Tuesday on the bridge, located just south of U.S. Highway 20 and southwest of Correctionville, the Iowa Department of Transportation said in a news release.
Traffic signals will direct motorists through the work zone. The project is expected to be finished in September.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
