Large apartment complex destroyed by fire in South Sioux City

Firefighters work to put out hot spots in an apartment building, 1008 East 17th Street, at The Arbors complex Thursday, June 4, 2020, in South Sioux City, Nebraska. Firefighters from several departments responded to the blaze which appeared to render the building a total loss.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Several Iowa politicos told the Journal the mailing of absentee ballot applications to all registered voters helped attract 20,000 to 30,000 voters who rarely, if ever, vote in a Republican primary. Feenstra particularly appealed to those voters.
South Dakota's governor said Floyd's death and ensuing protests had made their point, and she frequently invoked conservative talking points at a news conference: the need for personal responsibility, local control of policy changes and family values.
In the race for Senate District 17, incumbent Sen. Arthur Rusch and state Rep. Nancy Rasmussen were separated by just six votes.
