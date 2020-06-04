Large apartment complex destroyed by fire in South Sioux City

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- An apartment complex in South Sioux City was heavily damaged in an early morning Thursday fire, and crews are still on the scene.

A fire call to The Arbors complex took place at 2:39 a.m., and firefighters responded to the facility at 1008 E. 17th St.

No one was injured and apartment residents have been displaced, with potential for the local Red Cross to help them, South Sioux City Fire Department Capt. Jay Mathis said.

"A fire broke out in the attic, causing the entire structure to go up in flames," Mathis said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Mathis said the fire was substantial for several hours. It has been put out, although crews as of 9 a.m. were monitoring three hot spots.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.