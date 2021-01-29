Last cobbler in Sioux City constantly busy: 'I don't like giving up on things easily'

With that comment, Picotte referenced the broader nature of Heft's 4T Tack and Boot shop in Transit Plaza. The business also offers repairs to leather saddles, bridles and the like. The work load is always challenging, as the footwear is lined up on shelving for the next one he'll pull off to repair, back in the workroom. More to the middle of the store, a bevy of saddles fill up one section.

"I am almost always behind," Heft said, so it is frequent for people to get their footwear back a few weeks later, which they seem to willingly accept.

There is a need to be skilled with fingers and know how to improvise when the case calls for it. Heft pondered what makes a good cobbler, then offered, "You have to pay attention."

He added that a lot of people drop off a product, saying it likely needs a basic stitching.

"There is no such thing as a simple stitch. It always leads to something else," Heft said knowingly.

About 40 percent of the repairs Heft does are done by hand, with the rest with the assistance of some impressive looking machines, with several coming from Germany. There is a Dorkopp Adler machine, one called a Heel Wheel and a sole stitching unit that dates to 1964.

"You can't get a new one -- I've tried," Heft said.