SIOUX CITY -- The best time to get out and see Siouxland trees turning from green to other colors?
Right now, in a timing that is running slightly later than the norm.
According to the weekly color travel report from the Travel Iowa state agency, the estimated peak viewing time in Northwest Iowa is mid-October.
"There is still a lot of green in the landscape but more trees are starting to turn color. Walnuts, ash, elms, cottonwood, basswood, locusts and some hickories are yellowing and some are losing leaves. Sumac, dogwood and Virginia creeper are showing reds. Some sugar and black maple are starting to show some orange but it is still minimal," the site summarized.
Woodbury County Education Programs Director Dawn Snyder, who works in a facility at Stone State Park in Sioux City, said precisely predicting the prime colors period "is not a fine science," so the dates can move around.
"There is still a lot of green out here at the park," Snyder said Tuesday.
Reggie Torno, who lives in rural Sioux City, spends a lot of time observing trees and foliage, particularly this time of year as deer hunting season dawns.
"The leaves should already be changing by now, and they're not," Torno said Wednesday. "Even the fruit on the trees was later (this year)."
The colors in northern Iowa usually have turned by the second week of October. The last area of the Hawkeye State to turn will be southeast Iowa, probably after Oct. 20.
The change from green to other colors is spurred by a chemical called phytochrome. That chemical slows chlorophyll production and makes deciduous trees go dormant, Snyder said, so the loss of chlorophyll allows other colors to push through the green.
Weather conditions determine how much the tree colors pop.
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources and U.S. Forest Service shares that the brightest displays of color occur with an early fall of bright sunny days and cool, but not freezing nights, which result in excellent conditions for development of red pigments. Leaf pigment is influenced by the amount and acidity of sap in trees, as more acidic sap gives more reds and brighter colors.
Snyder said more red colors lie east of the Little Sioux River valley, a heavily wooded waterway that runs into the county's Little Sioux Park, due to the presence of red oak trees that aren't plentiful near Sioux City.
"People like to get out and do a nice fall drive," Snyder said.
The Loess Hills Scenic Byway from Plymouth County south to the Missouri border is a popular route. The Glacial Trail Scenic Byway in Buena Vista, Cherokee, O'Brien and Clay counties along the Little Sioux River is another option.
Iowa Highway 12, which runs past Stone State Park, often has golden leaves on both sides of the road, so it has earned the nickname the Golden Corner.
"Stone State Park is a great area, driving up Highway 12 there along the (Big Sioux) river is a great corridor," Snyder said.