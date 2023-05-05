SIOUX CITY — Late-season snowstorms led to above-average runoff into the Missouri River above Sioux City in April.

Runoff in the river's upper basin was 4.7 million acre-feet in the month, 159% of average. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers raised this year's runoff forecast to 26.9 MAF, which is 105% of average. The average is 25.7 MAF.

"The runoff forecast continues to improve, thanks to late-season plains and mountain snowfall in the upper basin," John Remus, chief of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Missouri River Basin Water Management Division, said in a news release. "We hope to see the precipitation trend continue to provide the much-needed moisture for the region."

April's runoff helped boost storage totals in the river's reservoir system, but it is still below normal. Storage in the six reservoirs is 49.6 MAF, well below the flood control zone that starts at 56.1 MAF.

Despite April's precipitation, much of the upper basin remains in drought, and soil moisture remains slightly below normal in eastern Montana and the western Dakotas and well below normal in Nebraska, Remus said.

Mountain snowpack that feeds the upper river basin when it melts in the late spring peaked in April at 109% to 117% of average. Of that peak, up to 88% remains in some locations.

Releases from Gavins Point Dam near Yankton, South Dakota, averaged 16,500 cubic feet per second in April and were at 17,500 cfs as of Thursday. Releases are forecast to reach 20,500 cfs this summer, providing minimal river flows to support navigation downstream.