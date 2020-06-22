Later than normal due to coronavirus, first day for swimming in 3 Sioux City pools

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SIOUX CITY -- One of the biggest options for summer fun became available in Sioux City again Monday, as city officials decided coronavirus spread had lessened locally and would not knock out the swimming season after all.

During the first hour of the three pools opening for a six-week season, five women swam laps in the big pool at Leif Erikson Park. A few children and family members were in the kiddie pool for a lesson, while lifeguards stood on the deck a few feet away and offered suggestions, which is the new required way for lessons.

"We will give the public every opportunity to safely recreate," said Josh Byrnes, the city's interim recreation supervisor. "Whether they choose to do so or not, we don't know."

Since social distancing is encouraged by public health officials, residents may forgo visiting the city's pools entirely. To ensure cleanliness, Byrnes said staffers have a checklist of procedures.

"This is literally so unprecedented," he said.

Among the recommendations: only allow the pools to reach 25 percent capacity -- which at Leif means a maximum of 180 people, instead of the 720.

Monday, there was a chance of showers in the afternoon, but the open swimming portion set for 3 p.m. was able to play out.