Later than normal due to coronavirus, first day for swimming in 3 Sioux City pools

SIOUX CITY -- One of the biggest options for summer fun became available in Sioux City again Monday, as city officials decided coronavirus spread had lessened locally and would not knock out the swimming season after all.
During the first hour of the three pools opening for a six-week season, five women swam laps in the big pool at Leif Erikson Park. A few children and family members were in the kiddie pool for a lesson, while lifeguards stood on the deck a few feet away and offered suggestions, which is the new required way for lessons.
"We will give the public every opportunity to safely recreate," said Josh Byrnes, the city's interim recreation supervisor. "Whether they choose to do so or not, we don't know."
Since social distancing is encouraged by public health officials, residents may forgo visiting the city's pools entirely. To ensure cleanliness, Byrnes said staffers have a checklist of procedures.
"This is literally so unprecedented," he said.
Among the recommendations: only allow the pools to reach 25 percent capacity -- which at Leif means a maximum of 180 people, instead of the 720.
Monday, there was a chance of showers in the afternoon, but the open swimming portion set for 3 p.m. was able to play out.
"Even with the ominous weather, all three pools had about 100 people show up in the first hour. No pool has hit capacity yet, although we are expecting an uptick in visits as it get warmer," Byrnes said in a second interview later in the day.
Paula Hamp, a Sioux City native who has worked as a lifeguard and pool manager, swam laps for most of the fitness hour. Hamp was pleased to have the lap swimming option, something she has regularly done five times a week for three decades.
"I'm glad that they are doing it. Kids have to have something to do. Swimming is so important," Hamp said near the end of her workout.
Previously, city officials had announced pools would not open for regular operations this summer because of the coronavirus pandemic. The plan was to limit usage of pools to adult fitness classes and swimming lessons for children on select times of the day, beginning in late June.
But a shift in the decision by city officials was announced June 15, shortly after Gov. Kim Reynolds lifted COVID-19 restrictions on the state's swimming pools and water parks.
Other Northwest Iowa pools that previously planned to be closed have opened sooner than Sioux City. The Sioux Center water park, for example, opened on June 15.
Stephanie Kramer, of Sioux City, brought her children, Ellie, 10, and Wade, 6, to swim lessons Monday. Kramer signed the children up on first day possible to avoid being put on a waiting list.
"First of all, I was grateful they had swimming lessons. I was afraid they weren't going to get them," she said.
"It gives (kids) a place to go have fun in the summer, with supervision."
The pool season in Sioux City will last through Aug. 2, at Leif Erikson, Lewis and Riverside pools. However, the city splash pads will not open for the summer, and the slide at Riverside Pool will not be open.
Procedures were set in consultation with Siouxland District Health to provide a safe environment for pool users.
A distance of six feet is recommended in the pool and on the decks, to maintain a degree of social distancing. Wearing masks on the pool deck is highly encouraged, although they should not be worn by people who are in the water. Only family members can be in the water with children during lessons.
One key element is that all swimmers must sign in with their names, for information that will be used by staff for contact tracing, in the event a positive case is confirmed.
New cleaning procedures will be in place, such as pool workers cleaning high touched surfaces every half hour, with deep cleaning happening before and after each session. Guests are encouraged to maintain six feet of distance from others and use hand sanitizer.
On Mondays through Fridays, open swimming will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., and on weekends, the three-hour sessions will be from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., then again from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
