Latest round of federal funds helps water system near completion in NW Iowa

TEA, S.D. -- Progress on a water system some 30 years in the works is reaching a point at which executive director Troy Larson says he can see the light at the end of the tunnel.

Might it be more accurate to say it's possible to see the spigot at the end of the water line when considering that the final three of 20 partners in the Lewis & Clark Regional Water System could be hooked up in two years' time?

With the latest federal appropriation in hand to finish off four ongoing projects this year and Iowa cities Sioux Center and Hull expected to be brought online by April 1, the to-do list is getting shorter.

"We're excited. I've been involved in this project for almost 20 years," Larson said. "We're hopefully two years away (from completion)."

It's hoped that water will be flowing to Sheldon, Iowa, and Madison, South Dakota, by the end of this year or early 2024. The final hookup at Sibley, Iowa, is expected by the end of 2024 or early 2025. The contract to install 17 miles of service line to Sibley is scheduled to be awarded this summer.

Current projects include construction of a 1 million-gallon water tower near Sheldon, addition of pumps at the water treatment facility near Vermillion, South Dakota, and completion of 32 miles of service line to Madison. Congress' recent approval of the 2023 appropriations bill included $18.6 million to fund the second year of those projects, and all should be finished this year.

"We essentially got what we asked for," Larson said.

It will take an estimated $170 million in federal funding to finish the base system, Larson said. A total of $584 million in federal, state and local funds has been spent or committed thus far to the project, which began as a dream in the 1990s.

Authorized in 2000, the Lewis & Clark Regional Water System, which has its administrative offices in Tea, began construction in 2004 on a system that, once completed, will cover approximately 5,000 square miles with 337 miles of pipeline providing more than 44 million gallons per day to 350,000 people in 15 member cities and five rural water systems in Iowa, South Dakota and Minnesota from wells that tap into an aquifer adjacent to the Missouri River near Vermillion.

The system began delivering water in 2012, and 15 members, including Rock Rapids, Iowa, are currently hooked up. With Sioux Center and Hull scheduled to go online this spring and the possible addition of Sheldon and Madison yet this year, Sibley could be the only member left to be connected when 2024 begins.

"We are super enthused," said Murray Hulstein, Sioux Center's utilities manager and chairman of the Lewis & Clark executive committee. "When we joined this organization, it was for the future. Obviously it's taken a long time to get here."

Sioux Center's hookup this spring will come just in time, said Hulstein, who's been involved with the water system from the beginning. The city's current water supply is maxed out during peak summer usage, forcing the city to implement watering restrictions. Lewis & Clark water, which will be softer and higher quality, will supplement the city's supply, easing the stress recent drought conditions have had on the city's two shallow water wells.

As the final projects to complete the system are approaching, Larson said work has begun on a $125 million expansion that will increase the system's capacity to 60 million gallons per day, improvements that have already been boosted by $25 million in grants from Iowa and South Dakota state governments, and roughly $2 million more is expected from South Dakota and Minnesota. The remaining expansion costs will be funded by system members' water rates.

Larson said the expansion, which could be done in 2030, will not require installing any new lines, but will include additional water wells, pumps and pump stations and expansion of the treatment plant.