Laurel-Concord-Coleridge school bond issue passes by 1 vote

LAUREL, Neb. -- No one in the Laurel-Concord-Coleridge school district is likely to ever again take lightly those voter registration ads stressing that every vote matters.
Not after Tuesday, when an $18.5 million school bond issue to provide funding for a new high school and elementary school improvements passed by a single vote.
On Wednesday, Superintendent Jeremy Christiansen recalled hearing several anecdotes about voters who made a special trip to Hartington Tuesday afternoon to drop off their ballot at the Cedar County Courthouse, showing that every vote truly does matter.
"I certainly anticipated it would be close, but I didn't anticipate it would be a one-vote margin," Christiansen said.
The official results show 596 votes in favor of the measure and 595 against it. Voter turnout was 65% for the election, which was conducted via mail-in balloting.
Cedar County Clerk David Dowling, who's also the election commissioner, said Nebraska law does not require automatic recounts in issue elections such as school bonds or sales tax measures. The vote was canvassed Wednesday morning and declared official.
"We did run (the ballots) through again to make sure the result came out the same," Dowling said.
District voters in November defeated a $23 million bond issue by 50 votes, 787-737.
This time, they considered a construction plan that was nearly identical to the previous one, but the method of financing it was much different.
In addition to the bond funds, the district will borrow an additional $6.8 million under a lease-purchase agreement financed through the district's special building fund, an action that only requires school board approval. The lease-purchase debt, essentially a short-term loan, would be paid off in seven years, lowering the district's debt payments and tax levy for the remaining 18 years of the bond.
The new funding method was a response to concerns some district residents had about long-term debt.
Christiansen said the narrow approval shows a number of residents remain concerned about the debt's effect on their property tax bill, and he and the school board must keep that in mind when making decisions on the project's final design and plans.
"It's imperative we continue to be good stewards of the district's resources," Christiansen said.
Plans call for replacement of the current two-story high school, which was built in 1922 and has several ongoing maintenance issues that have required costly repairs to aging HVAC, plumbing and electrical systems.
The elementary school, built in an open concept without full walls or doors, will be renovated to include permanent walls, secured doors and expanded space.