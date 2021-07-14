Laurel-Concord-Coleridge school bond issue passes by 1 vote

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

This time, they considered a construction plan that was nearly identical to the previous one, but the method of financing it was much different.

In addition to the bond funds, the district will borrow an additional $6.8 million under a lease-purchase agreement financed through the district's special building fund, an action that only requires school board approval. The lease-purchase debt, essentially a short-term loan, would be paid off in seven years, lowering the district's debt payments and tax levy for the remaining 18 years of the bond.

The new funding method was a response to concerns some district residents had about long-term debt.

Christiansen said the narrow approval shows a number of residents remain concerned about the debt's effect on their property tax bill, and he and the school board must keep that in mind when making decisions on the project's final design and plans.

"It's imperative we continue to be good stewards of the district's resources," Christiansen said.

Plans call for replacement of the current two-story high school, which was built in 1922 and has several ongoing maintenance issues that have required costly repairs to aging HVAC, plumbing and electrical systems.