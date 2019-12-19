Law enforcement to focus on U.S. 18 in O'Brien County

SPENCER, Iowa -- The Iowa State Patrol and O'Brien County law enforcement agencies will have an increased presence on U.S. Highway 18 through the Christmas holiday to reduce the number of crashes.
The effort is part of National Crash Awareness Reduction Effort Life Saver Week from Dec. 20-29. The enforcement is aimed at reducing the number of crashes, especially during the holiday travel season.
Participating agencies are the State Patrol, O'Brien County Sheriff's Office and police departments in Sheldon, Hartley and Sanborn.