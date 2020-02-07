Lawton-Bronson boy is cheerleader for school's basketball, football teams

"Once we get into the season, basketball (cheerleading) doesn't practice. Two months prior, we had practice twice a week, for like an hour after school," Geisinger said.

A member of the Class of 2021, Geisinger said the L-B squad has a stable of about 50 cheers of varying lengths, and also several stunts, such as shoulder stands, which are done during breaks between quarters. He said in spite of repetition, he doesn't get tired of the cheers.

"In his second year, (Geisinger) is a leader, in that he is very comfortable in his knowledge of what needs to be done when. In basketball cheer, things change on a dime. The team has to be able to switch from defense to offense cheers very quickly, and then again to rebound or free throw chants. He is very adaptable and knows when to throw in what we need at that time," coach Rice assessed.

Geisinger assessed the impact cheerleaders have with the games, noting a football player a few months ago said he appreciated the cheering and thought it was helpful to the team. For the ability to be outside, he has a slight preference for football cheerleading.

"Crowds seem to be more lively at football games," he said.

Geisinger said he hopes more high school boys consider joining their own cheerleading teams.