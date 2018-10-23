LE MARS, Iowa -- A rural home was extensively damaged northeast of Le Mars in a Tuesday morning fire.
The Le Mars Fire Department and units from nearby towns responded just before 6 a.m. to the house in the 35000 block of Muskrat Drive. A release from Le Mars Police Department Chief David Schipper said Angel and Nate Mielke and their three children left the home without being injured.
The damage was estimated at $600,000.
Schipper said the fire was initially very heavy on the back side of the home, and firefighters were on the scene for more than three hours. He said the cause of the fire was determined to accidental, and most likely came from a heater.
Schipper said the heater in the pump house was in a box for pet cats, and ignited carpet and wood in the box. The fire spread to a deck on the home and then to an attached garage and back wall of the home.
Emergency workers from the towns of Oyens, Remsen, Merrill, Hinton, Orange City and the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office responded with help.