Le Mars, Iowa, hospital starts COVID-19 testing on Saturday

LE MARS, Iowa -- Floyd Valley Healthcare in Le Mars will begin offering a respiratory care clinic on Saturday, in a time when there are increasing cases of coronavirus spread.

The clinic, located in the hospital's conference center, will require appointments, either through the patient’s primary care provider directly or via the clinic at 712-546-8111.

Hospital spokeswoman Ann Cole-Nelson said not all patients being seen in the respiratory clinic will receive testing for COVID-19, given strict guidelines for providers as recommended by Iowa Department of Public Health and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

"Approximately 80 percent of Iowans infected with COVID-19 will experience only a mild to moderate illness. Most mildly ill Iowans do not need to go to their healthcare provider or be tested to confirm they have COVID-19," she said.

Cole-Nelson said patients seeking care at the clinic must remain in their car, until contacted by the staff via phone for the time to be seen.

"You will be asked to wear a mask and will need to keep this on during the entire duration of your appointment," Cole-Nelson said.

A drive-thru testing site opened Friday in downtown Sioux City. The Woodbury County site requires appointments and referrals from a physician. Patients remained in their vehicles while medical professionals from the center -- dressed in gowns, gloves, masks and face shields -- collected nasal swabs.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.