Le Mars man wins $50,000 lottery prize

Brian Hughes lottery winner

Brian Hughes, of Le Mars, Iowa, recently won $50,000 playing an Iowa Lottery scratch ticket game.

 Provided by Iowa Lottery

LE MARS, Iowa -- A Le Mars man recently won a $50,000 prize in an Iowa Lottery scratch game.

Brian Hughes won the sixth top prize in the "My Lucky Day" game. He bought the winning ticket at Hy-Vee Gas in Le Mars and claimed his prize Wednesday at the lottery's Storm Lake regional office.

"My Lucky Day" is a $5 scratch game with eight top prizes of $50,000.

