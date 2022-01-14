Le Mars man wins $50,000 lottery prize

LE MARS, Iowa -- A Le Mars man recently won a $50,000 prize in an Iowa Lottery scratch game.
Brian Hughes won the sixth top prize in the "My Lucky Day" game. He bought the winning ticket at Hy-Vee Gas in Le Mars and claimed his prize Wednesday at the lottery's Storm Lake regional office.
"My Lucky Day" is a $5 scratch game with eight top prizes of $50,000.
