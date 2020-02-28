Leap year anniversary: Sioux City couple married 4 years ago, celebrates Saturday

SIOUX CITY -- Amy and Brett Wheelock were married four years ago today, yet are only officially celebrating their first anniversary.

That's because their Feb. 29th anniversary date, commonly known as Leap Day, only rolls around once every four years.

"Our first anniversary, yes," Amy said this week, forming her fingers into air quotes in saying the "first."

"It is our fourth...But it it is of course our first official full day anniversary," Brett said.

The Wheelocks, who sat at a dining room table to discuss their lives, are the type who laugh a lot and play off answers of the other. Assessing their history of having known each other since their teens and the long road that led to a wedding 35 years later, the Wheelocks said they really liked picking a wedding date that only presents itself on leap years.

"I like the uniqueness. That's why we picked February 29, the uniqueness. It is a great conversational topic," Brett said.

Brett said he hears some male friends saying he made a great wedding date choice: "You're smart, you get to skip out every three years, and (only) buy her a gift every four years."