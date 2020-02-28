Leap year anniversary: Sioux City couple married 4 years ago, celebrates Saturday

SIOUX CITY -- Amy and Brett Wheelock were married four years ago today, yet are only officially celebrating their first anniversary.
That's because their Feb. 29th anniversary date, commonly known as Leap Day, only rolls around once every four years.
"Our first anniversary, yes," Amy said this week, forming her fingers into air quotes in saying the "first."
"It is our fourth...But it it is of course our first official full day anniversary," Brett said.
The Wheelocks, who sat at a dining room table to discuss their lives, are the type who laugh a lot and play off answers of the other. Assessing their history of having known each other since their teens and the long road that led to a wedding 35 years later, the Wheelocks said they really liked picking a wedding date that only presents itself on leap years.
"I like the uniqueness. That's why we picked February 29, the uniqueness. It is a great conversational topic," Brett said.
Brett said he hears some male friends saying he made a great wedding date choice: "You're smart, you get to skip out every three years, and (only) buy her a gift every four years."
Actually, that mentality doesn't remotely fit Brett, Amy said, giving many examples of how he is the type who gives surprise presents on any given day, such as popping in with her favorite light drink at work. The Wheelocks are very reciprocal in such loving gestures.
"She will leave notes under my pillow. We write (sweet sayings) on our dry-erase in the kitchen a lot," Brett said.
"We're thoughtful all year long to each other," Amy said.
The couple will have lots of friends and relatives, including some of their blended families of five children and one grandchild, on Saturday for the anniversary celebration in their Riverside home, with food and karaoke. Brett said they have bounced around in recent years on whether to celebrate on Feb. 28 or March 1.
"It gives the ability to celebrate when we want, on our schedule," Brett said.
Leap Days are an extra day required as an adjustment, because the earth's orbit and the calendar are slightly out of step.
Feb. 29 weddings are not common. In Woodbury County, there were four marriage licenses issued for the day in 2016, and only three in 2012, according to records from the Recorder's Office. The group four years ago included Kate and Bobby Michaelson, Lyndsay and Ceith Barker and Jessica and Michael Brechler, all of Sioux City.
In 2016, Feb. 29 fell on a Monday, which is far from the norm as a wedding date. The Wheelock's pastor said he'd never been an officiant for a Monday ceremony.
"Our pastor thought it was very unique as well," Brett said.
Amy Wheelock works for the Sioux City Police Department and Brett Wheelock is a general contractor. The two, who are in their 50s, met when attending West High School in Sioux City before graduating in the classes of 1983 and 1985.
They never dated at West, although Amy, who had a serious boyfriend at the time, was one day questioned by friends in school -- who would you date, if not your current guy?
"I said, 'Brett Wheelock,' " she recalled.
In summer 2010, after each Amy and Brett had prior marriages that ended, and Amy moved back to Sioux City from Minnesota, they met again when out with a group of friends. There was an immediate spark.
"We've been together pretty much every night since then. Our personalities just really fit," Amy said.
"I don't want to slam our ex's, but we made a great choice this time," Brett added.
They dated for a half decade, and by 2015, Amy was wondering when a wedding might land. She decided to propose to him on Christmas Eve, in unvarnished silly fashion, by using a candy ring pop as the ring to present. She had two such rings on hand, then got a surprise that holiday night: "He beat me to it, with an actual ring."
The couple decided to get married within two months, and announced the Feb. 29 date, which befuddled some acquaintances.
"The ones who know us were chuckling and thought it was cute," Brett said.
"It was so fun and so relaxed, it was so enjoyable. We told everybody to dress down, to come have fun, enjoy the moment with us."
Four years later, the love still flows for the Wheelocks.
"Even just a gentle touch on the back when they walk by makes a difference," Amy said.
She added, "Brett is always positive, always upbeat...I'll have down days and he will always bring me up."