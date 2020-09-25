 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Leonard, Glise selected as royalty for Briar Cliff 2020 homecoming
View Comments

Leonard, Glise selected as royalty for Briar Cliff 2020 homecoming

{{featured_button_text}}
Briar 2020 homecoming court

Catherine Leonard and Jeremiah Glise are the queen and king for Briar Cliff University 2020 homecoming.

 Bret Hayworth

SIOUX CITY -- Jeremiah Glise and Catherine Leonard have been crowned as Briar Cliff University’s homecoming king and queen for 2020.

The homecoming football game with Concordia will be played Saturday at Memorial Field. A men's soccer game will also be held Saturday, with Mount Marty as the opponent, while the women's homecoming game has been postponed.

Additionally, the May commencement event that was postponed due to novel coronavirus community spread is being held Sunday at Tyson Event Center in Sioux City.

Glise, a son of Chris and Rhonda Glise, is a biology pre-veterinary major from Savannah, Missouri. He is involved in Briar Cliff Student Government, Health and Science Club, Honors Program, wrestling, and serves as an Assistant Hall Director for Toller Hall.

Leonard, a daughter of David Leondard, is a nursing major from Atlantic, Iowa. She is member of the women’s volleyball team and a former member of the women’s basketball team, president of Briar Cliff Student Government, BCU Student Nursing Association, Blue Crew, and the Honors Program.

This year’s homecoming court also included Ryan Harrel, Wil Johnson, Dax Johannsen, Stanton Lee, Mark Snorton, Annie Betz, Tiffany Braun, Logan Ehlers, Julie Knowles, and Aleida Moreno.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News