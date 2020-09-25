Leonard, Glise selected as royalty for Briar Cliff 2020 homecoming

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Jeremiah Glise and Catherine Leonard have been crowned as Briar Cliff University’s homecoming king and queen for 2020.

The homecoming football game with Concordia will be played Saturday at Memorial Field. A men's soccer game will also be held Saturday, with Mount Marty as the opponent, while the women's homecoming game has been postponed.

Additionally, the May commencement event that was postponed due to novel coronavirus community spread is being held Sunday at Tyson Event Center in Sioux City.

Glise, a son of Chris and Rhonda Glise, is a biology pre-veterinary major from Savannah, Missouri. He is involved in Briar Cliff Student Government, Health and Science Club, Honors Program, wrestling, and serves as an Assistant Hall Director for Toller Hall.

Leonard, a daughter of David Leondard, is a nursing major from Atlantic, Iowa. She is member of the women’s volleyball team and a former member of the women’s basketball team, president of Briar Cliff Student Government, BCU Student Nursing Association, Blue Crew, and the Honors Program.

This year’s homecoming court also included Ryan Harrel, Wil Johnson, Dax Johannsen, Stanton Lee, Mark Snorton, Annie Betz, Tiffany Braun, Logan Ehlers, Julie Knowles, and Aleida Moreno.

