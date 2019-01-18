SIOUX CITY -- With less snow now forecast to arrive in the metro Friday, the city of Sioux City has canceled the previously set snow emergency.
On Thursday afternoon, Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott declared a snow emergency ahead of a storm that at the time was forecast to dump perhaps 4 to 7 inches of snow on the city Friday.
The snow emergency was to begin at 6 p.m. Friday, but a new early afternoon press release said it will not go into effect, given the lessened anticipated snow, as conditions shifted.
By 1 p.m., snow had not fallen in Sioux City. The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls forecast for the city now shows one inch of snow by 6 p.m., then perhaps another half-inch by midnight.
Areas to the north of the city, including Sioux, Lyon, Osceola and Dickinson counties, are included in a Winter Storm Warning. Those areas could receive up to four inches of snow by midnight, the NWS forecast says. Additionally, winds moving from 20 to 30 mph could make conditions poor for driving.
Just before 1 p.m., more Iowa counties east of Sioux City were added to the Winter Storm Warning, including Clay, Cherokee, Ida, Sac, Buena Vista and O'Brien counties.
Woodbury, Plymouth and Monona counties in Iowa are in a Winter Weather Advisory area, as are Union County in South Dakota and Dakota, Thurston and Dixon counties in Nebraska.
Under a snow emergency declaration, parking or leaving a vehicle unattended on an emergency snow route street is prohibited.