Lewis & Clark water system hits 20-year mark while pipeline work picks up

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- The planned hookup of Sioux Center and nearby Hull to the Lewis & Clark Regional Water System is still a little more than two years away.

But as crews continue to lay sections of 24-inch PVC pipe in the ground along 380th Street west from Sioux Center, the completion of a long-awaited pipeline that will deliver water to the Sioux County communities is starting to feel closer.

"It really does start to feel real now that the infrastructure's finally going into the ground. You can begin to see the light at the end of the tunnel now," said Dennis Dokter, assistant Sioux Center city manager/community development director.

For many years, that tunnel was dark. The flow of federal dollars helping fund the construction of pipelines and accompanying infrastructure in South Dakota, Iowa and Minnesota slowed to a trickle some years, pushing back completion.

With nearly $50 million in federal Bureau of Reclamation appropriations over the past three budget cycles, work has picked up. Expected completion of the entire system is still 10 years away, but five construction projects are currently under contract, and officials are optimistic that a project initially expected to be finished by 2016 will now be done sooner rather than later.