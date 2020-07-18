Lewis & Clark water system hits 20-year mark while pipeline work picks up

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- The planned hookup of Sioux Center and nearby Hull to the Lewis & Clark Regional Water System is still a little more than two years away.
But as crews continue to lay sections of 24-inch PVC pipe in the ground along 380th Street west from Sioux Center, the completion of a long-awaited pipeline that will deliver water to the Sioux County communities is starting to feel closer.
"It really does start to feel real now that the infrastructure's finally going into the ground. You can begin to see the light at the end of the tunnel now," said Dennis Dokter, assistant Sioux Center city manager/community development director.
For many years, that tunnel was dark. The flow of federal dollars helping fund the construction of pipelines and accompanying infrastructure in South Dakota, Iowa and Minnesota slowed to a trickle some years, pushing back completion.
With nearly $50 million in federal Bureau of Reclamation appropriations over the past three budget cycles, work has picked up. Expected completion of the entire system is still 10 years away, but five construction projects are currently under contract, and officials are optimistic that a project initially expected to be finished by 2016 will now be done sooner rather than later.
"We can finally see a light at the end of the tunnel. I've been to the Sheldon City Council meetings and told them I don't know which decade they'll be getting water. I was able to tell them last fall," said Troy Larson, Lewis & Clark executive director. Sheldon is expected to be hooked up by late 2023.
The renewed optimism comes as the water system on July 13 marked the 20th anniversary of its authorization by Congress. Lewis & Clark was incorporated 30 years ago and spent its first 10 years gaining that authorization in 2000. Construction began in 2004 on a system that, once completed, will cover approximately 5,000 miles with 337 miles of pipeline providing up to 45 million gallons per day from wells that tap into an aquifer adjacent to the Missouri River near Vermillion, South Dakota.
The 15-member cities and five rural water systems in Iowa, South Dakota and Minnesota have already kicked in their combined share of $154 million. Water rates paid by current users fund operation and maintenance of the system, which began delivering water in 2012. Of the 15 members currently receiving water from Lewis & Clark, Rock Rapids is the only one in Iowa hooked up thus far.
That will change in the next four years, thanks to the current flurry of construction that includes:
-- 11.2 miles of pipeline from Beresford, South Dakota, to the east, expected to be finished this fall.
-- 10 miles of pipeline from Sioux Center to the west, to be completed by December.
-- 12.6 miles of pipeline connecting those two sections and crossing the Big Sioux River, to begin this fall.
-- A collector well along the Missouri River southwest of Vermillion on which construction began in June and is scheduled for an April 2022 finish.
-- A 2.5 million gallon water tower at Beresford that began in June and is to be done by July 2022.
Before water can be pumped to Hull and Sioux Center by the end of 2022, Lewis & Clark must build a meter building at Sioux Center, expand the current meter building in Hull and expand a pump station in Beresford. The line between Hull and Sioux City is already completed. Hull currently receives water from a rural water system, and Lewis & Clark will supplement Sioux Center's well field and water system.
After that, Sheldon's 2023 hookup is followed by Sibley's by the end of 2024. Madison, South Dakota, would be the last member to be linked to the system.
That's all presuming that Lewis & Clark continues to annually receive $18 million in federal funding, as it did this fiscal year, Larson said. The overall project has thus far received $296 million in federal funds, and the remaining federal cost share is $166 million.
Despite the unpredictability of future federal funding, Larson said the current construction and recent anniversary have helped those who have been involved with the project for decades realize how much has been done, even though much work remains.
"Everything we're doing now is the result of all the hard work they did for 10 years to get this authorized," said Larson, who has been with the water system for 18 years. "It's a good time to reflect on how much we've accomplished."
