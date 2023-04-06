SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- Sioux Center and Hull, Iowa, this week became the latest cities to receive water from a tri-state water system.

Water from Lewis & Clark Regional Water System began flowing to Sioux Center on Tuesday and Hull on Wednesday.

"This is a huge milestone for both communities to finally be connected," Murray Hulstein, Sioux Center's utilities manager and chairman of the Lewis & Clark executive committee, said in a news release. "It took far longer than anyone imagined when the project was started, but it is well worth the wait. The water will ensure continued future growth and expanded economic development opportunities for many decades to come."

Sioux Center has reserved 600,000 gallons per day, and Hull has reserved 400,000 gallons. Those totals will rise once the water system expands its total capacity from 44 million gallons daily to 60 million gallons in coming years.

Incorporated in 1990 and authorized by Congress in 2000, the Lewis & Clark Regional Water System, which has its administrative offices in Tea, South Dakota, began construction in 2004 on a system connecting 20 partners in Iowa, South Dakota and Minnesota. The 337 miles of pipeline will provide water from wells tapping into an aquifer adjacent to the Missouri River near Vermillion, South Dakota, to 350,000 people in 15 cities and five rural water systems.

The system began delivering water in 2012, and Sioux Center and Hull are the 16th and 17th members, respectively, to be hooked up to the system, which also includes Rock Rapids, Iowa.

Sheldon, Iowa, is expected to begin receiving water later this year or in early 2024, and Sibley, Iowa, in late 2024 or early 2025. Madison, South Dakota, also has yet to be connected.

A total of $584 million in federal, state and local funds has been spent or committed thus far to the project, and an estimated $170 million in federal funds is needed to finish it.

Hulstein told the Journal in January that Sioux Center's current water supply is maxed out during peak summer usage, and Lewis & Clark water will supplement the city's supply and ease stress on its two shallow water wells.

"We far too often take water for granted, but we're marking this as a monumental day over 33 years in the making," Hulstein said after Sioux Center began receiving its additional source of water this week.