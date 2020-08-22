List: Mask policies in Siouxland school districts

Hartington-Newcastle: Masks are required on buses, in hallways and in the lunch room, and only required in classrooms when social distancing by teachers and pupils is not possible.

Lyons Decatur Northeast: Masks are required by teachers and pupils on buses and in buildings, unless parents ask for their children to be exempted.

Ponca: Masks are required by students in hallways, classrooms and buses only when they are not able to socially distance.

South Sioux City: Facial coverings are required for all teachers, staff and students in all buildings and on buses.

Walthill: Students and instructors are required to wear masks in buildings and buses.

Wayne: Students and instructors are required to wear masks in buildings and buses.

SOUTH DAKOTA

Alcester-Hudson: Wearing a mask is recommended, but not required for students and staff in buildings and buses.