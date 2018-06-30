CORRECTIONVILLE, Iowa -- With the warm temperatures hanging in at 85 degrees at 6 p.m. two weekends ago, 30 people were in the water or on the beach at Little Sioux Park.
Two boys walked through the parking lot with fishing poles. Most picnic tables were filled with people cooking food and enjoying shaded hammocks on the south sides of the beach, which is more sculpted and modern looking after major spring renovations by park officials.
Melina Cakebread and Enrique Fuentes were at the beach for 90 minutes, while their three children used water float toys and items to play in the sand. They had heard of the substantial improvements, and raved about the quality of the beach and surroundings.
"It is just more clean," Fuentes said.
Fuentes said it was much nicer than his prior time to swim at Little Sioux Park roughly four years ago. He noted the vegetation in the lake had been cleared out, which he believed lessened the bothersome bugs on the beach. Fuentes said the only downside is there still is no shade on the beach.
Woodbury County Conservation Board Director Dan Heissel, who heads up the county park system, said officials are always looking to freshen up park options. Heissel said the beach makeover includes a better lake drainage system, fencing and parking.
The work was delayed, so swimming at the beach wasn't possible this season at the normally pinpointed opening of Memorial Day weekend. The area was opened on June 8, and can be used daily, weather permitting, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The parking lot is more organized, and a concrete sidewalk leads down the middle of the grounds from the bath house showers to the beach. There is a raised cement observation area, with wire fencing all around the south side of the beach, separating it from the parking lot. Many big boulders are placed on the grounds, improving the aesthetic look.
The county conservation board members had considered a modernization of the beach for a few years, and ultimately set a budget of $150,000 for the project.
"It turned out great, contractor did a fabulous job with the project. Had to fight weather and it delayed the project some but it was worth the wait. We have gotten a lot of comments on the beach. People really like the improvement," Heissel said.
Cakebread says she recognizes that park officials years ago stopped staffing the beach with lifeguards. Swim areas are designated with buoys and ropes. She feels it is a safe swimming environment for her kids, since park rangers made at least two loops of the area while she was there.
"It is really nice. It is really safe for the kids," Cakebread said.
Little Sioux Park also has a new enclosure on the north side of the lake for four captive swans, including two who are recovering from injuries. Heissel hopes baby signets will be born in the park.
The county conservation board oversees 16 outdoor recreation areas totaling nearly 5,700 acres, including wildlife areas, nature preserves and parks such as Little Sioux Park south of Correctionville, Southwood Conservation Area near Smithland, and Brown's Lake-Bigelow Park and Snyder Bend Park, both near Salix.
Elsewhere in the county, Brown's Lake-Bigelow Park will get beach grading and a new structure to attract more fish by this fall.