Local governments in Siouxland eye future use of latest COVID relief funds

Local government officials in Siouxland are still in the early stages of determining how much federal COVID relief dollars they will receive and how it can be used.
The American Rescue Plan Act signed by President Biden will provide $1.9 trillion in COVID-19 relief nationwide. State and local governments are being allocated $360 billion.
Of those funds, the National League of Cities estimates Iowa will receive $2.694 billion, Nebraska $1.771 billion and South Dakota $1.366 billion.
Allocations to U.S. cities are based on a federal measurement that weighs population, poverty level and the degree of housing instability, according to the league.
Based on estimates from the Iowa League of Cities show the city of Sioux City, with a population of around 82,000, will receive about $43.11 million.
Sarah Swearingen, interim budget manager for the city, said the city hasn’t received any “official verification” regarding the exact dollar amount.
“At this point, we’re hesitant to make any plans until we get a final amount, but the Iowa League of Cities has sent some guidelines on what it can and cannot be used for. It can be used for any infrastructure, water or sewer infrastructure, broadband. It just cannot be used to offset property taxes,” she said.
Sioux City Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore said city staff are putting together a priority list of projects that the funds could be used for.
“I do know there are certain things that we cannot use that money for, so they’re looking at that,” Moore said. “I think we wanted to look at that sooner rather than later, because we’d like to get together with our local legislators and let them know what Sioux City’s priorities are.”
Woodbury County is expected to receive around $20 million in federal relief funds, disbursed in two $10 million payments. The Woodbury board of supervisors has yet to determine where the funds will go, though they have discussed earmarking some of the money to the new county jail.
County voters approved a $50.3 bond measure last year to fund the jail, but a steep rise in the price of building materials led to major cost overruns. The project could come in nearly $8 million over budget, leaving county and city officials in a bind.
The supervisors recently voted to allocate $2 million from the county’s general basic reserve funds to the help get the jail project off the ground. They may subsequently use the federal funds to replenish the county’s reserve funds.
According to estimates, Dakota County will receive about $3.88 million from the American Rescue Plan. Janet Gill, chair of the county board of commissioners, said the county is waiting for more guidance before determining where to allocate the funding.
At a Nebraska Association of County Officials Northeast District meeting in March, Gill said the governmental agencies were given broad categories for which the money should be used.
Gill said those categories included broadband internet and help for businesses.
Funds provided to state and local governments have broad spending flexibility, including addressing emergency and economic effects of the pandemic; replenishing revenue losses due to the shutdown of the economy; investments in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure; and premium pay to essential workers, according to a preliminary analysis issued by Iowa’s nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency.
The Nebraska agencies were encouraged to "dot our i's and cross our t's" and get approval before spending the money, Gill said. She added that they were also encouraged to collaborate with others on projects such as broadband.
"(We can) work together to do a bigger project than what we can do on our own," she said.
For now, Dakota County is waiting for more guidelines and will brainstorm with other counties and cities at a statewide meeting in June.
Dakota City Administrator Jason Allen and North Sioux City Administrator Eric Christensen said they do not know the exact amount of funding they will receive nor do they have specific guidance as to how it can be used.
According to estimates from the National League of Cities, North Sioux City will receive $497,897, and Dakota City will take in $114,431.
South Sioux City, with a population of about 13,000, is expected to receive $2.16 million, while Sergeant Bluff's share is estimated at $711,138. About $3.09 million will be allocated to Union County.
Journal reporters Dolly Butz and Mason Dockter and Journal Des Moines Bureau reporter Rod Boshart contributed to this story.
Caitlin Yamada