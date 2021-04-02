Local governments in Siouxland eye future use of latest COVID relief funds

Sioux City Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore said city staff are putting together a priority list of projects that the funds could be used for.

“I do know there are certain things that we cannot use that money for, so they’re looking at that,” Moore said. “I think we wanted to look at that sooner rather than later, because we’d like to get together with our local legislators and let them know what Sioux City’s priorities are.”

Woodbury County is expected to receive around $20 million in federal relief funds, disbursed in two $10 million payments. The Woodbury board of supervisors has yet to determine where the funds will go, though they have discussed earmarking some of the money to the new county jail.

County voters approved a $50.3 bond measure last year to fund the jail, but a steep rise in the price of building materials led to major cost overruns. The project could come in nearly $8 million over budget, leaving county and city officials in a bind.

The supervisors recently voted to allocate $2 million from the county’s general basic reserve funds to the help get the jail project off the ground. They may subsequently use the federal funds to replenish the county’s reserve funds.