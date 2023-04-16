SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — Since his arrival in 2016, the expansion of U.S. Highway 75 through town has been a constant issue on City Administrator Scott Wynja's plate.

It was an issue that was cooking long before he came, with talks dating back to 2007.

And now the city is taking the first bite out of a three-year construction project that many residents, business owners and visitors are happy to see finally come to fruition.

"We're super excited," Wynja said. "There's just a huge buzz in the community."

Work began earlier this month on the project, which stretches 2.5 miles from 20th Street South to 12th Street North, nearly the entire length of Sioux Center's main street that runs north and south through town.

The highway's current alignment of two lanes of traffic in each direction changing to single traffic lanes with a turning lane once it nears downtown will be converted into an enhanced four-lane highway with two lanes in each direction with center medians and turning lanes all the way through town. The highway will be widened 7-10 feet on each side, directly affecting 119 parcels of property and requiring removal of three homes and several mature trees lining the route.

The project will replace a worn-out road and, the city hopes, improve safety and ease traffic congestion, making it easier to get through and about town. The city and Iowa Department of Transportation have partnered on the project, with the city, rather than the IDOT, designing the improvements, which were required to meet state standards.

The partnership means the city will pay about $19 million of the total costs, estimated at $52 million, but it allowed for the addition of beautification features such as designer medians, colored and patterned concrete and new trees and greenery to replace trees that must be removed.

"We felt it was necessary to lead the project so we could add aesthetics," Wynja said.

The city also will upgrade water and sewer lines and lighting along the route.

The city/IDOT partnership likely allowed the project to move forward faster. With the city handling design, it didn't have to wait for the IDOT to fit it in with development of the dozens of other projects it oversees.

"Otherwise, they've got to wait until the DOT prioritizes it," said Dakin Schultz, IDOT District 3 transportation planner.

The Iowa Transportation Commission added the U.S. 75 expansion to the state's five-year highway construction plan in 2019, but not after some starts and stops.

In 2012, the commission added the project, then costing $6.7 million, to the five-year plan but pulled it out the following year when the Sioux Center City Council tabled the proposal after citizens raised concerns about the design and a perceived lack of transparency about the project. In 2015, a $4 million bond issue to provide funding for the project failed.

Rachel Hoogeveen, who was chairwoman of Sioux Center Citizens for Responsible Growth, a local watchdog group formed in response to the issue, said concerned citizens questioned the project's need and wanted city leaders to rethink the plans. Many felt the project was inevitable, but wanted it to be safe and address residents' concerns.

"I think we feel good about what we did," Hoogeveen said. "The design is better. Those who are impacted the most, the home owners and business owners, I think they're resigned to the fact that this is happening.

"I have no doubt it's going to be done very, very well."

The driving surface itself will become much safer. Dating back to the late 1920s and early '30s, the concrete substructure beneath the pavement has deteriorated. With 12,000 vehicles going through town each day, the highway has taken a beating, and traffic continues to grow along with the city's population, which rose by 1,200 people to 8,229 in the 2020 Census. The highway has been repaired several times over the years, and repairs will be necessary this year to ensure sections of the highway last until they're replaced.

"It's served its life," Schultz said.

Currently underway, Phase 1 includes removal of the pavement and widening of the highway from 20th Street South to 13th Street South and includes reconstruction of a block of 16th Street Southwest and installation of a stoplight at 20th Street. Roadway construction is expected to be finished in November with medians and landscaping to be completed in 2024. Phase 1 will cost $11 million, with the city's share at $1.8 million.

Bids will be let this fall on Phases 2 and 3 stretching from 13th Street South to 12th Street North. Construction on that segment will take place in 2024 and 2025 with a pause during the winter. It's hoped the heavy construction will be done by the end of 2025, leaving finishing work for 2026.

Once done, Wynja said, the highway will be more attractive and easier to navigate. The expansion holds the potential to help the city attract new business and residents.

But before that growth can occur, everyone must weather three years of driving through a construction zone.

"I'm excited to see it get started," Wynja said. "I'm even more excited to see it get done."