Long-sought flood management project to begin in Randolph

RANDOLPH, Neb. -- A flood-risk management project on the city of Randolph's wish list for nearly 20 years is about to become reality.

A Friday groundbreaking will kick off four years of construction to widen 1.5 miles of Middle Logan Creek, which cuts through town from west to east, placing roughly 75% of Randolph in a federally designated flood plain. The designation requires many residents to carry costly flood insurance. It also can add layers of regulations for construction and renovation projects.

The channel-widening project will remove much of the town from the flood plain, making it easier to get construction permits and opening up grant programs for home and business owners to make improvements to their property. City officials hope the move will spur new home construction, business expansion and upgrades and attract new businesses.

"We've got projects upon projects backed up waiting in different tiers to be removed from the flood plain," Randolph city administrator Ben Benton said.

The U.S. Corps of Engineers will oversee the two-phase project to widen the creek channel to 125-150 feet, dimensions the corps says would allow a 100-year flood event to pass safely through town.