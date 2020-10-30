Long-sought flood management project to begin in Randolph

RANDOLPH, Neb. -- A flood-risk management project on the city of Randolph's wish list for nearly 20 years is about to become reality.
A Friday groundbreaking will kick off four years of construction to widen 1.5 miles of Middle Logan Creek, which cuts through town from west to east, placing roughly 75% of Randolph in a federally designated flood plain. The designation requires many residents to carry costly flood insurance. It also can add layers of regulations for construction and renovation projects.
The channel-widening project will remove much of the town from the flood plain, making it easier to get construction permits and opening up grant programs for home and business owners to make improvements to their property. City officials hope the move will spur new home construction, business expansion and upgrades and attract new businesses.
"We've got projects upon projects backed up waiting in different tiers to be removed from the flood plain," Randolph city administrator Ben Benton said.
The U.S. Corps of Engineers will oversee the two-phase project to widen the creek channel to 125-150 feet, dimensions the corps says would allow a 100-year flood event to pass safely through town.
Work on the $5.78 million Phase 1 will begin next week and is expected to be completed in September 2022. In addition to channel widening, two bridges on city streets will be replaced.
Phase 2, which has not yet been bid, includes channel widening and replacement of three bridges and is expected to be completed in spring 2024.
Since at least 2001, city leaders have been exploring how to get Randolph removed from the flood plain, an effort that gained momentum in recent years with funding commitments from the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District and Cedar and Pierce counties.
In May 2018, Randolph voters passed a 1.5-cent sales tax increase needed to secure a $2.76 million U.S. Department of Agriculture loan to help fund the project. Benton said sales tax proceeds will pay off the loan and other construction costs.
City officials said in 2018 that the creek had flooded 14 times in the past 100 years. It flooded again in March 2019, when much of the area was affected by a bomb cyclone that filled ditches, creeks and rivers with torrents of rain, melting snow and ice.
