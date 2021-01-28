Longtime Sioux City Schools grounds director leaves post

SIOUX CITY -- The man who oversaw Sioux City School District construction and maintenance projects has resigned his post in the middle of the school year.
Brian Fahrenholz, who previously held a similar City of Sioux City management position prior to shifting his employment to the school district, has resigned.
In October 2019, Fahrendholz was placed on unpaid administrative leave for five days from his operations and maintenance department director position. A district spokeswoman said she could not specify the reasons for that leave, since personnel details are confidential.
Spokeswoman Mandie Mayo on Wednesday said Fahrendholz originally gave notice of his resignation in early December, which was to become effective on Jan. 29. However, Mayo said he subsequently moved his departure date up to Jan. 14, so Fahrendholz is done working for the district.
She said Fahrendholz resigned for personal reasons.
"Mr. Fahrendholz’s resignation is voluntary," Mayo said.
Fahrendholz has worked for the district since May 2014. Previous to that, he worked for the city of Sioux City as field services manager.
Fahrendholz had led a team of 120 workers who maintain and repair 27 buildings on 388 acres in the district. He also has been a key point person for new school construction projects, such as the Bryant Elementary School that opened in August 2019 and the Hunt Elementary School project that is underway.
Mayo said Tim Paul has been named the new O&M department director, and he will assume those responsibilities on Feb. 5.