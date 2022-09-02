Lyon County dairy owner penalized $10,000 for manure spill

ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa — The owner of a Lyon County dairy farm has agreed to pay a $10,000 penalty and reimburse the state for fish killed after a manure spill.

Bernard Bakker, of Alvord, Iowa, agreed to a consent order with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources in which he will pay the administrative penalty, plus $26,086 in fish restitution and investigative costs. He also must develop procedures for employee training and manure irrigation methods.

On April 14, 2021, Bakker, owner of Rock Bottom Dairy near Rock Rapids, notified the DNR of a manure spill after an employee had forgotten to turn off an irrigator, which became stuck and ran in the same location for a couple hours. An estimated 200,000 gallons of liquid manure flowed to a tributary of Mud Creek and then flowed into Mud Creek.

DNR Fisheries Bureau personnel determined a fish kill extending 13 miles downstream included more than 96,000 dead fish.

According to the DNR, the dairy has been cited for manure releases four previous times since 2004.