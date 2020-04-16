Lyon County records 5th COVID-19 case

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa -- New data from the Iowa Department of Public Health show a fifth Lyon County resident has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The IDPH's new website showing COVID-19 cases does not report the gender or age of people who are newly confirmed with the disease.

Lyon County most recently reported a positive test on Monday. The county's first confirmed case was April 3.

According to the IDPH, of the five Lyon County residents to test positive for COVID-19, four have recovered. There have been 91 people in the county tested.

New statistics released Thursday showed 146 new cases in Iowa and seven deaths, increasing the state's total to 2,141 cases and 60 deaths.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.