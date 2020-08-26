Maintenance work to begin on U.S. 20 in Dixon County

DIXON, Neb. -- Traffic will be slowed on U.S. Highway 20 in Dixon County while workers complete an armor coating project.
The Nebraska Department of Transportation said that work was to begin Wednesday from the U.S. 20/Nebraska Highway 116 junction north of Dixon to the U.S. 20/Nebraska Highway 9 junction south of Martinsburg. Work is expected to last six days.
Traffic will be maintained through the work zone with a pilot car and flaggers.
