Major Sioux City thoroughfare closed for emergency repairs

SIOUX CITY -- City of Sioux City crews are working on a section of Hamilton Boulevard that has been closed for emergency repairs.
The city's engineering division announced the repairs began Tuesday along Hamilton Boilevard from 22nd to 24th streets, due to a watermain break.
The repairs include work on utilities and the street, which will be closed until further notice.
A detour utilizing 24th, Geneva and 22nd streets is in place, and motorists are advised to reduce speed, drive cautiously and obey all traffic control signs with regards to the closure.
