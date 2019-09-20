SIOUX CITY -- Decades before she became a teacher at Sioux City East High School, Deb Van Peursem grew up in Cherokee, Iowa, and headed downtown for some homecoming activities.
In smaller towns, she said, a longstanding tradition is that students decorate downtown business windows with paints in school colors, perhaps citing the football opponent who would presumably be beaten by the Falcons or Panthers or Rockets.
"The whole town took part in homecoming activities," Van Peursem said.
For the last 18 years, she has been involved with staging East High royalty coronation.
The tradition of homecoming celebrations dates back roughly a century. Van Peursem enjoys the buzz that filters through the school during homecoming week, with activities such as bonfires and parade float building before the football games and dances culminate the week.
"For the majority of the students, it is like regular school days, but in the hallway it is a bit louder. I think it may be the excitement (of the week)," Van Peursem said.
Siouxland schools having homecoming this week include East and Woodbury Central in Iowa, plus Dakota Valley in southeast South Dakota. Sergeant Bluff-Luton has homecoming next week, while it takes place for West High School, Bishop Heelan and South Sioux City from Sept. 30 to Oct. 5. The final metro school, North High, celebrates the homecoming from Oct. 14 to 19.
Junior Taylor Lawrence and senior Katrina Scott are student managers for the North High School football team. They especially like homecoming activities, including being in the parade as part of their role with the football team.
Rachelle Karstens, the new president of Briar Cliff University, greets faculty members before the inauguration at Newman Flanagan Center in Sioux City, Iowa on Friday, April 26, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
From left, Bishop R. Walker Nickless, board of trustees chair Steven Freeman and Sister Kate Katoski, president of Sisters of St. Francis of Dubuque, install Rachelle Karstens as the 11th president of Briar Cliff University at Newman Flanagan Center in Sioux City on Friday.
From left, former Briar Cliff University presidents Sister Margaret Wick and Bev Wharton cheer during the inauguration of Rachelle Karstens as the new president of Briar Cliff University at Newman Flanagan Center in Sioux City on Friday.
Rachelle Karstens, the new president of Briar Cliff University, enters the inauguration ceremony at Newman Flanagan Center in Sioux City, Iowa on Friday, April 26, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Rachelle Karstens, the new president of Briar Cliff University, sings with children from Girls Inc. as well as Cliff Singers during the inauguration ceremony at Newman Flanagan Center in Sioux City, Iowa on Friday, April 26, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Rachelle Karstens, the new president of Briar Cliff University, speaks at the inauguration ceremony at Newman Flanagan Center in Sioux City, Iowa on Friday, April 26, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
From left, Rachelle Karstens, the new president of Briar Cliff University, Robyn Cooper, associate professor at Drake and Karstens' doctoral adviser, and Fred Ribich, professor emeritus at Wartburg College who taught Karstens during her undergraduate years, cheer as Karstens is named the 11th president of Briar Cliff University at Newman Flanagan Center in Sioux City, Iowa on Friday, April 26, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Family of Rachelle Karstens, the new president of Briar Cliff University, clap hands during the inauguration at Newman Flanagan Center in Sioux City, Iowa on Friday, April 26, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Lawrence said the North homecoming, which runs during the week of the next-to-last regular season game of the year, "is so late." She said that could be a much colder homecoming week than was the case in 2018, when it came earlier in the season.
Nonetheless, Lawrence said, "It is my favorite part of the year...It is part of the high school experience, making memories, hanging out with your friends."
Dancers participate in the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska's 2014 powwow. This year's powwow, which runs through Sunday in Winnebago, Nebraska, is the 150th anniversary of the tribe's annual Homecoming Celebration.
Lawrence said some high-schoolers go to more than one homecoming dance, by virtue of having friends in other schools. She plans to go to one in Le Mars this week, then North's next month.
Allyah Martinez, a North sophomore, said the decision to attend the homecoming dance is heavily dictated socially. Martinez didn't go as a freshman, but added, "I will go this year, because my friends are going."
East High senior Ella Voloshen said she first watched homecoming activities when she was in first grade at Nodland Elementary School. She considers homecoming "always super fun." Monday, she was named homecoming queen at East.
Voloshen is also student council vice president, so she has been involved in planning activities.
"It is fun to have a say in what we do and take feedback from the community and put that into (activities). I love the festivities," she said Wednesday, when wearing a toga as part of a dress-up day.
Bishop Heelan High School Student Council President Liz Meyer and Vice President Nick McGowan said preparations begin at the end of the prior school year. They said there is a need to keep longstanding popular elements, while looking for fresh pieces, too.
Meyer said in 2019 that means a pumpkin carving and painting contest will take place for the first time. After judging, the winning pumpkins will be placed on a Heelan parade float, so the top entries can be widely seen.
"The general structure is heavily tied to tradition...while we tie in new, fun activities," Meyer said.
"There are activities that draw in different kids. We try to make sure there is something for everyone," McGowan said.
Meyer said the football game is still the pinnacle event of homecoming week, because it has the involvement of so many groups, including the football team, cheerleaders, marching band and color guard.
Meyer said the powder puff football game for girls and Muscle Man competition for boys may be "inherently athletic-based," but "no one is focused on athletic ability. It is about having fun with your friends."
Football Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. Sioux City East
Football Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. Sioux City East
Football Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. Sioux City East
Football Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. Sioux City East
Football Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. Sioux City East
Football Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. Sioux City East
Football Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. Sioux City East
Football Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. Sioux City East
Football Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. Sioux City East
Football Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. Sioux City East
Football Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. Sioux City East
Football Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. Sioux City East
Football Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. Sioux City East
Football Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. Sioux City East
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Get the latest local news delivered directly to your inbox!
Copyright 2019 Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated, dba Sioux City Journal, 515 Pavonia St. Sioux City, IA
Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated is an indirect subsidiary of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated
| Terms of Use | Privacy Policy