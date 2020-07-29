You are the owner of this article.
Man dies in Monona County wreck
Man dies in Monona County wreck

Police lights

ONAWA, Iowa -- A man died from injuries in a wreck in rural Monona County after one vehicle ran into the rear of another.

Iowa State Patrol in a crash report said the man who died was Timothy Dahms, 65, of Hornick, Iowa. The collision occurred late Tuesday night on County Road E-16, just west of the intersection of County Road L-12, about five miles south of Rodney and 10 miles northeast of Onawa.

The two vehicles were westbound on E-16 just before 10 p.m. Dahms was driving a Suzuki all-terrain vehicle and the report said a Honda Accord driven by Elijah Oregon, 18, of Oto, Iowa, struck the rear of the ATV, which left the roadway and went into a ditch.

Dahms suffered fatal injuries in the collision. Oregon was taken by emergency officials to Burgess Health Center in Onawa.

