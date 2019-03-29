ROCK VALLEY, Iowa -- A man died from injuries in a wreck that occurred Friday morning in Sioux County.
The Sioux County Sheriff's Office in a release said Jeffrey Meyer, 60, of Sioux Center, Iowa, rolled a pickup into a rural ditch. Meyer was driving northbound about 6:30 a.m. on Garfield Avenue three miles southeast of Rock Valley, drove into the southbound lane, entered the west ditch, vaulted a driveway and rolled near a farm property.
The release said Meyer was transported by Rock Valley Fire Department to Hegg Memorial Hospital in Rock Valley, where he was pronounced dead.