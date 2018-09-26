MOVILLE, Iowa -- A man was injured Wednesday morning after becoming caught in a grain auger on a farm near Moville.
Emergency responders were dispatched at about 10:46 a.m. to 2630 130th St., about two miles northwest of Moville.
Woodbury County Sheriff's Maj. Todd Wieck said the man was transported to a Sioux City hospital with injuries to his extremities, but he did not know the extent of the injuries. Sheriff's deputies continued to investigate the incident.
The victim had not yet been identified as of press time.