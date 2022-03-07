Man injured in Le Mars crash after pursuit

The pursuit began in Sioux Center, Iowa, where Wilifredo Martin Martin refused to stop for officers, the Iowa State Patrol said. A pursuit ensued, and Martin Martin drove south to Le Mars, where he crashed at about 5:27 a.m., when he failed to negotiate a curve on Business U.S. Highway 75 near Fifth Avenue SW and lost control of the Chrysler Town and Country minivan he was driving. The minivan left the street, went over the railroad tracks and came to rest near the intersection of Fifth Avenue SW and Sixth Street SW.