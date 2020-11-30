Man injured in single-vehicle crash near Dickens

DICKENS, Iowa -- A Webb, Iowa, man was hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash Friday near Dickens.
Gregory Hoover, 41, was transported to Spencer Memorial Hospital with head and back injuries sustained in the crash, which occurred at 8:29 a.m. near the intersection of 280th Avenue and 350th Street in rural Clay County.
According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, Hoover was northbound on 280th Avenue in a Ford F150 pickup truck when he lost control, entered the west ditch and continued into the ditch at 2790 350 St. before coming to rest. Hoover was not wearing a seat belt. The pickup was totaled.
Charges are pending with further investigation into the accident, the sheriff's office said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!