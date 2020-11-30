 Skip to main content
Man injured in single-vehicle crash near Dickens
DICKENS, Iowa -- A Webb, Iowa, man was hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash Friday near Dickens.

Gregory Hoover, 41, was transported to Spencer Memorial Hospital with head and back injuries sustained in the crash, which occurred at 8:29 a.m. near the intersection of 280th Avenue and 350th Street in rural Clay County.

According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, Hoover was northbound on 280th Avenue in a Ford F150 pickup truck when he lost control, entered the west ditch and continued into the ditch at 2790 350 St. before coming to rest. Hoover was not wearing a seat belt. The pickup was totaled.

Charges are pending with further investigation into the accident, the sheriff's office said.

