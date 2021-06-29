Man killed in 2-vehicle collision near Meckling

MECKLING, S.D. -- One man was killed and another injured Tuesday in a two-vehicle collision near Meckling.

A 54-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, which occurred at 10 a.m. on South Dakota Highway 50, one mile east of Meckling, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety said in a news release.

The man was driving east on South Dakota 50 when his GMC van struck an eastbound Ford F550 Super Duty truck that was traveling at a slow speed while working along the roadway and was equipped with a light board signaling traffic to move around it. The van driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, struck the back of the truck.

The truck's 62-year-old male driver, who was wearing a seat belt, was transported to a Yankton, South Dakota, hospital with minor injuries.

Names have not been released, pending notification of family. The South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.

