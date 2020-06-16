Man killed in 2-vehicle crash near Yankton

YANKTON, S.D. -- A 68-year-old man was killed Monday in a two-vehicle collision near Yankton.
According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, the man was pronounced dead at the scene on South Dakota Highway 50 and the intersection with 433rd Avenue, seven miles west of Yankton. He was not wearing a seat belt.
Authorities have yet to release the names of the drivers.
The man was northbound in an Oldsmobile Silhouette on 433rd Avenue at 10:46 a.m., when he failed to stop at the intersection and was struck by a semitrailer heading west on South Dakota 50.
The driver of the semi, a 79-year-old man, sustained serious, non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton. He was wearing a seat belt.
