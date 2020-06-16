Man killed in 2-vehicle crash near Yankton

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

YANKTON, S.D. -- A 68-year-old man was killed Monday in a two-vehicle collision near Yankton.

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, the man was pronounced dead at the scene on South Dakota Highway 50 and the intersection with 433rd Avenue, seven miles west of Yankton. He was not wearing a seat belt.

Authorities have yet to release the names of the drivers.

The man was northbound in an Oldsmobile Silhouette on 433rd Avenue at 10:46 a.m., when he failed to stop at the intersection and was struck by a semitrailer heading west on South Dakota 50.

The driver of the semi, a 79-year-old man, sustained serious, non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton. He was wearing a seat belt.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.