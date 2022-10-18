Man killed in head-on collision near Sheldon

SHELDON, Iowa -- A Minnesota man died in a head-on collision early Monday near Sheldon.

The crash occurred at 6:22 a.m. near the intersection of U.S. Highway 18 and Marsh Avenue a mile west of Sheldon. According an Iowa State Patrol crash report, Manuel Garcia Calachij, 17, of Worthington, Minnesota, was westbound on U.S. 18 in a Ford Focus when he crossed the center line and struck an eastbound semitrailer pulling a grain trailer, causing the truck to jackknife across both lanes of traffic.

All four occupants of the Focus were entrapped, and a backseat passenger, Samuel Garcia Ruiz, 44, of Worthington, who was not wearing a seat belt, was killed. Garcia Calachij and two juvenile females were transported to Sanford Sheldon Medical Center, where Garcia Calachij was in critical condition with life-threatening injuries and the two females were in serious condition.

The truck driver, Kris Marra, 54, of Sioux Center, Iowa, was not injured.