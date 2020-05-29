You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man killed in head-on collision near Sioux Rapids
View Comments

Man killed in head-on collision near Sioux Rapids

{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX RAPIDS, Iowa -- A Cedar Rapids, Iowa, man died early Friday after his car collided head-on with a semitrailer near Sioux Rapids.

George Cole, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene near the intersection of U.S. Highway 71 and 480th Street, the Iowa State Patrol said.

According to a state patrol accident report, Cole was southbound on U.S. 71 at about 7:34 a.m. when his Pontiac Firebird crossed the center line and collided with the northbound semi, driven by Stoney Burris, of Livingston, Tennessee.

Burris, 46, was transported to Spencer Hospital, in Spencer, Iowa. The accident report did not list the severity of his injuries.

Neither driver was wearing a seat belt, the report said.

Fatal Accident
Photo by Dustin Bonner from Pexels
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News