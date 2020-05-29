Man killed in head-on collision near Sioux Rapids

SIOUX RAPIDS, Iowa -- A Cedar Rapids, Iowa, man died early Friday after his car collided head-on with a semitrailer near Sioux Rapids.
George Cole, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene near the intersection of U.S. Highway 71 and 480th Street, the Iowa State Patrol said.
According to a state patrol accident report, Cole was southbound on U.S. 71 at about 7:34 a.m. when his Pontiac Firebird crossed the center line and collided with the northbound semi, driven by Stoney Burris, of Livingston, Tennessee.
Burris, 46, was transported to Spencer Hospital, in Spencer, Iowa. The accident report did not list the severity of his injuries.
Neither driver was wearing a seat belt, the report said.
