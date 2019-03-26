SHELDON, Iowa -- Authorities say the public is not in danger, after a dead man was found Tuesday on the west edge of Sheldon in Northwest Iowa.
The Sioux County Sheriff's Office in a release said the body was located on the shore of the Floyd River, adjacent to Northwest Iowa Community College.
The release said the body is an unidentified man who was in his 30's or 40's. It appeared the body had been underwater for some time.
A person found the body about 10 a.m. Tuesday and called the O'Brien County Communications Center. The Sheldon Police Department responded to the scene.
The body is being transported to the Iowa State Crime Laboratory in Ankeny for an autopsy.
Sheldon, with a population of 5,200, is mostly located in O'Brien county but some western portions of the city, including the college campus, lie within Sioux County