HINTON, Iowa -- A man was taken to a Sioux City hospital after he drove a tractor into a ditch and was seriously injured in rural Plymouth County.
The Plymouth County Sheriff's Office responded to a Monday evening call of a tractor in the ditch near the intersection of Lake Avenue and 310th Street in rural Hinton.
A sheriff's office Tuesday release said the injured person at the scene was Daniel Robinson, 73, of Hinton. Robinson had serious injuries and was transported to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City by Hinton Ambulance.
The sheriff's office is continuing to investigate the wreck.