Manilla, Iowa woman drowns in rural Deloit pond

DELOIT, Iowa -- A Manilla, Iowa, woman drowned Wednesday in a rural Crawford County pond.

Crawford County authorities were alerted at 7:36 a.m. that a woman who was soaked had come to a home at 1475 Boyer Blvd.

A Crawford County Sheriff's deputy dispatched to the scene determined that a vehicle had driven into Riggleman's Pond, which is part of the Newcom Dale Riggleman Natural Resource Area. The Denison Fire and Dive Team and Deloit Fire were dispatched to the scene and recovered the body of Randi Heiman, 26. Her body was transported to the Iowa State Medical Examiner's Office in Ankeny for an autopsy.

According to the Crawford County Sheriff's Office, Heiman had been fishing and accidentally drove into the pond. The woman who reported the incident was not in the vehicle at the time and attempted to rescue Heiman.

