SIOUX CITY -- Thousands of students in Northwest Iowa are headed back to classes Friday.
The Sioux City School District and Bishop Heelan High School in Sioux City open for the 2019-20 year on Friday, which is the earliest day allowed in Iowa, after a legislative change made a few years ago.
Elsewhere in the city, Siouxland Christian School will begin instruction on Monday.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton is another metro area school that begins Friday, as are many adjacent rural districts, such as Woodbury Central and Hinton.
Schools in Nebraska and South Dakota can begin earlier than in Iowa, and the South Sioux City School District and Dakota Dunes started instruction on Aug. 15.