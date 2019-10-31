The main entrance to the Marcus-Meriden-Cleghorn Elementary School is shown Wednesday in Marcus, Iowa. District voters will decide Tuesday whether to approve $20 million in capital projects that would include building a new elementary school.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
A proposal for how the MMCRU high school and elementary school entrances would look, if a bond issue passes, is shown in a rendering.
MARCUS, Iowa -- Proposals to fund a combined $20 million in improvements for two Marcus-Meriden-Cleghorn school projects will go before voters on Tuesday.
Voters will consider a $14.2 million bond issue that would finance a new elementary school and improve the existing high school as the largest piece, while another ballot measure of $5.6 million calls for building a new daycare facility next to the elementary building and adding a new gymnasium.
"Our current facilities were designed for the Baby Boomer generation, built in 1954 and 1962, and now we need the Baby Boom generation to help fund new school and community facilities for the next generation," Barkel said.
Barkel said MMC Advocacy Committee members view the proposals as important for the future of the district. There are 83 students from the district who have used Iowa's open-enrollment process to attend classes in other districts.
"We need to update our facilities to be more inviting, up-to-date and to keep families in our school and community," Barkel said. "The daycare and gymnasium is needed to fill a void of child care and recreation space for the youth in our community, and is a key component for economic growth in our district."
If approved, construction would begin in summer 2020. The construction would take approximately two years, with the elementary school for prekindergarten through fourth grade completed by the 2021-2022 school year.
On Tuesday, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., at American Bank in Remsen, and community centers in Marcus, Cleghorn, Quimby and Cherokee.