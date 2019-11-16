McTaggart, Warnstadt close careers with education, Sioux City school board

He added, "It was exactly what I thought it would be. There would be good days and not good days. What an honor to serve people."

"I try to not get too excited, to keep my emotions. That can be tough for an Irishman. I try to listen to people. I've been really lucky to be on a board with really talented people."

McTaggart said the toughest two decisions were pinpointing the placement for a new version of the Bryant Elementary School, which opened in August, and moving away from a middle school "team concept" in which teachers for the three grade levels met to plan and discuss key issues.

The middle school team dynamic had been in place since the district moved from a junior high to middle school conception in the 1970s, and McTaggart said those were popular with teachers and parents. He voted to replace the team concept, which was a move to financially save teaching positions, with another model, which he said got strong blowback.

"There are people who won't talk to me," McTaggart said.

McTaggart said there were 17 public meetings on the Bryant placement question, when moving it some blocks away near Leif Erikson Park and other sites were aired. Ultimately, after a new 10-acre spot could not be found, school officials settled on a three-level option at the same spot where the old school was located, and the final result was a $24 million building.

