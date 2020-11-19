Medical clinic could sit on site of former Moville hotel

MOVILLE, Iowa -- Moville officials are enthused for the potential of a $3 million, two-story medical building that could be built within eyeshot of U.S. Highway 20, designed to draw people from rural areas east of Sioux City.

The Moville City Council on Wednesday unanimously approved selling city-owned land for $1 to the Moville Area Medical Clinic Inc. That entity comprised of Moville residents is working to strike a deal with MercyOne officials to lease the facility, for numerous medical professionals to provide an array of services.

The site in the 600 block of Frontage Road is where the former Motel 20 operated for decades before closing in 2017, when the city bought the plot, demolished the hotel in 2019 and prepared it for redevelopment.

Moville Mayor Jim Fisher is enthused about the project, which he thinks will pan out within two years.

"I am very confident," Fisher said Thursday. "We want to keep the small-town atmosphere, but we want the city to grow and advance."

Fisher said the new facility, which does not yet have settled funding, would draw residents from Pierson, Climbing Hill, Anthon, Lawton and other places, giving surrounding residents an option to seek medical care other than in Sioux City.