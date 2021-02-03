 Skip to main content
Melting ice on power lines causes NE Nebraska outage
Melting ice on power lines causes NE Nebraska outage

Northeast Power power outage

Melting ice on power lines Wednesday caused lines to touch and short out, leading to a power outage that affected the cities of Wayne, Wakefield and other Northeast Nebraska communities and rural residents.

 Provided by Northeast Power

WAYNE, Neb. -- Melting ice on power lines led to an outage that left thousands of Northeast Nebraska residents without electricity Wednesday afternoon.

Workers restored power to all locations in about two hours, said Matt Sorenson, operations manager of Northeast Power in Wayne.

Sorensen said melting ice on a transmission line fell off of bottom wires, which then caused them to rise and touch the wires above them, creating a short and causing the outage at about 12:40 p.m.

The outage knocked out power in Wayne, Wakefield, Winside, Emerson, Hoskins and Carroll as well as rural locations.

Sorenson said power was restored by 1:15 p.m. to about 80% of the affected area. The remaining area around Winside had power back by about 2:30 p.m.

