Melting ice on power lines causes NE Nebraska outage

WAYNE, Neb. -- Melting ice on power lines led to an outage that left thousands of Northeast Nebraska residents without electricity Wednesday afternoon.

Workers restored power to all locations in about two hours, said Matt Sorenson, operations manager of Northeast Power in Wayne.

Sorensen said melting ice on a transmission line fell off of bottom wires, which then caused them to rise and touch the wires above them, creating a short and causing the outage at about 12:40 p.m.

The outage knocked out power in Wayne, Wakefield, Winside, Emerson, Hoskins and Carroll as well as rural locations.

Sorenson said power was restored by 1:15 p.m. to about 80% of the affected area. The remaining area around Winside had power back by about 2:30 p.m.

