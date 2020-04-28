Milford woman dies in 2-vehicle collision near Everly

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

EVERLY, Iowa -- A Milford, Iowa, woman was killed Tuesday after her car collided with a semitrailer near Everly.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office reported that Lori Hott, age not provided, was westbound on U.S. Highway 18 at about 1:07 p.m. when her Toyota Camry crossed the center line at the intersection of U.S. 18 and 100th Avenue and collided head on with an eastbound semitrailer.

The truck's driver, Eric Meighan, 35, of Ruthven, Iowa, was not injured. The truck, owned by Prairie Farm Trucking, was totaled, as was Hott's car.

A sheriff's news release said that prior to the crash, Clay County dispatch had received a report of a reckless driver who was driving all over the road west of Everly.

The crash remains under investigation.

