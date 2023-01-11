Minnesota teen killed in Sioux County crash

An Iowa State Patrol crash report said Emma Nibbelink, 18, of Luverne, Minnesota, was southbound in a Chevrolet Impala at 6:04 p.m. when she drove onto the west shoulder, which was covered with snow and ice. Nibbelink over corrected and crossed the center line and was struck broadside by a northbound Chevrolet pickup truck driven by Dylan Taylor, 25, of Le Mars, Iowa.