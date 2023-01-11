 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Minnesota teen killed in Sioux County crash

HULL, Iowa -- A Minnesota teenager was killed Tuesday in a two-vehicle collision on U.S. Highway 75 near Hull.

An Iowa State Patrol crash report said Emma Nibbelink, 18, of Luverne, Minnesota, was southbound in a Chevrolet Impala at 6:04 p.m. when she drove onto the west shoulder, which was covered with snow and ice. Nibbelink over corrected and crossed the center line and was struck broadside by a northbound Chevrolet pickup truck driven by Dylan Taylor, 25, of Le Mars, Iowa.

Both vehicles came to rest in the east ditch. Nibbelink was pronounced dead at the scene.

Taylor was not injured, according to the crash report.

Fatal Accident
Photo by Dustin Bonner from Pexels
