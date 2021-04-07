 Skip to main content
Missing Cherokee couple involved in crash in Omaha
Kenneth and Barbara Arndt

Kenneth and Barbara Arndt, a Cherokee, Iowa, couple reported missing on Monday were located Tuesday in Omaha after they were involved in a traffic accident.

 Provided

CHEROKEE, Iowa -- A Cherokee couple reported missing on Monday was located Tuesday afternoon after the two were involved in a traffic accident in Omaha.

Kenneth and Barbara Arndt both were transported to an Omaha hospital after the crash at West Center Road and South 171st Street.

The two had last been seen Monday leaving Menards in Sioux City.

According to the Omaha Police Department, at 4 p.m. Tuesday Barbara Arndt, 78, was driving a Chevy Tahoe east on West Center Road and rear-ended another vehicle that was stopped at a traffic light. The Tahoe rolled onto the passenger side, and Kenneth Arndt, 79, was partially ejected and pinned under the door. Both were extricated from the vehicle. Kenneth Arndt had serious injuries, police said, while Barbara Arndt's injuries were minor.

