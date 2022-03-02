 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Missing ice fisherman's body recovered from Cherokee County farm pond

CHEROKEE, Iowa -- The body of a fisherman reported missing was recovered Wednesday from a rural Cherokee County farm pond.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office received a call at 1:33 p.m. of a missing ice fisherman at a pond south of Cherokee. At 2:16 p.m., rescuers recovered the body from the pond, and the fisherman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the victim has not been released, pending notification of family members.

Assisting the sheriff's office at the scene were the Cherokee Fire Department, Aurelia Fire Department, Cherokee Emergency Management, Cherokee Police Department, dive teams from Plymouth and Buena Vista counties, Cherokee Regional Medical Center and Wings Rescue.

